David Hasselhoff has undoubtedly become a TV icon with numerous shows that most of us grew up to. I mean, who could forget Baywatch, right? Or for those who have gained more life experience, the cool and futuristic Knight Rider that featured a talking, self-driving, and missile-launching Pontiac Trans Am.

For the fans of The Hoff, we've got some good news for you. You now have a chance to own his personal items. Unimaginatively called the "Hoff Auction," LiveAuctioneers has listed these items up for auction – and yes, that includes Hasselhoff's personal KITT from the '80s TV Show.

As you can see in the embedded tweet above, Hasselhoff invites everyone to check out the Hoff auction through the attached LiveAuctioneers link. These items include the man's personal Planet Hollywood London jacket from 1993, a lunch date with Hasselhoff himself, and the "Big Dave" from the Spongebob movie.

As for the KITT, it's one of the priciest items on the menu. Estimated to have a value of $175,000 to $300,000, the celebrity Pontiac has had 16 bids at $975,000 at the time of this writing. The car is currently located in U.K. but The Hoff will be delivering the car to the lucky bidder himself if the hammer exceeds 25 percent of the reserve price.

Interested? You might want to keep tabs on this as 98 bidders are currently watching the item. In case you're wondering, yes, it's a fully-functional KITT car, though we suspect its weapons and other crazy (and dangerous) features won't be working at your disposal.

You have over 18 days to bid for this iconic vehicle and the other items in the Hoff Auction as the hammer falls on January 23, 2021.