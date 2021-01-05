Time and again we've heard reports of the new Ford F-150 Raptor coming with a supercharged V8 mill to battle the Hellcat-powered Ram TRX. It isn't hard to believe so, considering that there's a tight rivalry within the half-ton truck segment and a head-to-head battle between the two is really just a matter of time.

But the pumped-up Ford F-150 has been stalked sporting a V6 before, although that doesn't really dismiss the idea of a V8. This latest spy video from Motrolix on YouTube – brought to light by Ford Authority – just cemented the latter. All you need to do is listen.

Spied cruising along a highway, the Ford Raptor prototype was caught from behind, which would be a perfect spot to hear whatever the vehicle's carrying under the hood. And by the sound of it, we all can agree that it's a deep V8 rumble.

Now the question is, is it supercharged like what the previous reports said? We're still in the shadows at this point but we're inclined to believe that the same supercharged 5.2-liter V8 that powers the Mustang Shelby GT500 will make its way into the top-dog performance truck.

For now, all we can do is to speculate based on reports and recent sightings as the Blue Oval naturally won't divulge any concrete information. But if Ford decides to play its cards right, you can expect two things: the Ram TRX will have a worthy adversary in a supercharged V8 Raptor, and a twin-turbo hybrid V6 will be available as an option for those who want a little prudence in their performance truck.

In any case, we'll know the truth in the months to come. Ford is scheduled to reveal the F-150 Raptor this year, finally putting an end to these rumors.