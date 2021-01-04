Building hundreds of thousands of cars every year is no easy task. The logistics are astounding, though automakers institute strict quality controls to guarantee an exceptional product. However, the sheer volume of cars produced would allow a few mistakes to slip past. That’s what appears to have happened in the case of one 2020 Chrysler 300 for sale at a Florida dealership. Photos show the car with mismatched headlights and missing trim.

The passenger headlight appears much darker than the driver side headlight, almost as if they’re from two different vehicles. The passenger side one looks like it came from a Chrysler 300S, which features a dark trim package. However, that’s not the only issue with the car. The passenger window appears to be missing its chrome trim, the top portion of the window surround looking to be a matte black plastic.

Gallery: 2020 Chrysler 300

2 Photos

An initial phone call with a receptionist at the Florida dealer said that the photos of the new 300 were of poor quality and did not accurately represent the vehicle. A follow-up phone call this afternoon to dealer to clarify was directed to a voicemail box, which has not been returned as of publication. A quick Google search shows that cars coming from the factory with small variations and mistakes aren’t unique.

In late 2019, Dodge had to issue a recall for just 173 Dodge Charger and Challenger models because the factory had installed the wrong wheels with a specific brake package. The mixup did give the tires enough clearance around the steering knuckles. In November 2020, Cadillac delivered about 1,000 CT4 sedans with the wrong 450T badge. They should have been sent with the 500T one. Mistakes like these do happen, and sometimes cars are damaged during transit, though the photos of the 300 are strange.