In the early 2000s, Cadillac wanted to spice up its image with a sporty offering. The result was the Cadillac XLR, a Corvette C6-based hardtop convertible that failed to ignite excitement. Its six-year production ended in a fizzle, even after a redesign, though the idea of such a Cadillac continues on for artist Oscar Vargas (wb.artist20 on Instagram). His latest – unofficial – renderings imagine a resurrected XLR based on the Corvette C8.

It’s surprising how well Cadillac’s current front-end design translates over to the mid-engine Corvette’s low, shark nose-like face. The Y-shaped headlights nicely contour the elegant front bumper, with the front-end design lines starting from a nice point just above the grille badge and fanning outward. Along the side, the mid-engine XLR features a kink in the rear side glass while the side intake is made much smaller. It almost looks too diminutive on the car, though it fits with Cadillac’s current aesthetic.

Gallery: Mid-Engine Cadillac XLR Renderings

5 Photos

These are just renderings, so they don’t have specific powertrains, though if Chevy were to let Cadillac borrow the platform, the two would likely share engines and gearboxes. The 2020 Corvette packs a 6.2-liter V8 producing up to 495 horsepower (369 kilowatts) and 470 pound-feet (637 Newton-meters) of torque, which is far more than the XLR’s original 320 hp (238 kW) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque. The XLR-V only offered 440 hp (328 kW) and 425 lb-ft (576 Nm) of torque.

A C8-based Cadillac XLR would certainly leapfrog its predecessor in performance, which certainly would not hurt it. The new Corvette already offers a fairly luxurious interior, too, which would make the transition to a Cadillac far easier. However, with General Motors positioning Cadillac as its EV ambassador, a small, two-door roadster is unlikely to happen anytime soon.