The 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport goes on sale in the US in February at a starting price of $20,995 (plus a $1,095 destination fee), versus $22,595 for the 2020 model. The big decrease in the model's base cost comes from the introduction of a new, entry-level S grade.

All grades of the 2021 Outlander Sport now come standard with forward collision mitigation, lane departure warning, and automatic high beams. On the ES trim and higher, the crossover now comes with rain-sensing windshield wipers, LED fog lights, an auto-dimming mirror, and automatic headlights. The LE and above come with an 8.0-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, instead of a 7.0-inch display on the lower levels.

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Trim Level Price (Excluding $1095 Destination Fee) S 2WD $20,995 ES 2WD $22,995 LE 2WD $23,995 BE 2WD $25,195 SE 2WD $24,695 ES AWC $24,545 LE AWC $25,545 BE AWC $26,745 SE AWC $26,245 GT AWC $26,995

The Outlander Sport lineup grows in 2021 with the introduction of the LE grade that retails for $23,995 with front-wheel drive or $25,545 with all-wheel drive. It has all of the equipment from the ES and adds black accents for the grille, mirror caps, and 18-inch wheels. Plus, there's red stitching throughout the interior.

The sporty BE grade is also new and retails for $25,195 with front-wheel drive and $26,745 with all-wheel drive. It adds different front and rear air dams that get a gloss black finish with red accents. Black trim pieces cover the mirror caps, door handles, rear spoiler, and badges. A silver fuel filler door decorates the body, too. Buyers can get the model in Red Diamond, Pearl White, Black Labrador, and Sunshine Orange.

Most grades of the Outlander Sport come with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 148 horsepower (110 kilowatts) and 145 pound-feet (197 Newton-meters). The range-topping GT has a 2.4-liter four-cylinder with 168 hp (125 kW) and 167 lb-ft (226 Nm).