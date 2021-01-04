Christian von Koenigsegg put the nail in the coffin of offering a Koenigsegg SUV back in 2016. His sentiment hasn’t changed, even after the launch of the company’s first four-seat megacar – the Gemera. Christian just isn’t a fan of them, though he hasn’t completely shunned the idea of some high-riding fun. In an interview with the Misha Charoudin YouTube channel, Christian said that the idea of a Mad Max-style Gemera does excite him.

To Christian, a high-performance SUV is an “oxymoron.” He told Charoudin (27:52 mark), “You create something that should behave badly, and then you try to fix it,” which is something that doesn’t entice him. Instead, he likes to build “cars I like” that have a “sporty behavior.” Everything about an SUV – the high ride height, raised center of gravity, and the big heavy wheel and tires – is a hurdle to achieving that “sporty behavior” Christian enjoys.

However, a raised Gemera could serve as a middle-ground. Such a model could still offer “super performance” on the street, though it’d be designed for the driver to take it to have fun at the dunes. Christian said that he imagines a Mad Max-style vehicle, which conjures up images of meaty tires and brash brush guards mixed with a dash of depravity and lawlessness. Such a Koenigsegg would certainly turn heads with beefier tires and a raised suspension.

Koenigsegg’s first four-seat megacar comes with stunning performance credentials. The company pairs a 2.0-liter twin-turbocharged three-cylinder engine with three electric motors that produce a combined 1,700 horsepower (1,268 kilowatts) and 2,581 pound-feet (3,500 Newton-meters) of torque. All that power is capable of rocketing the car to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 1.9 seconds with a top speed of 249 mph (400 kph). That sounds like it’d be a lot of fun off-roading at the dunes.