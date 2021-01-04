Given how tumultuous 2020 was, you'd be forgiven for forgetting about the debut of the Aston Martin Victor in September. Now, this one-off has rolled into the brand's dealer in Antwerp, Belgium, for a fresh chance to check out the unique coupe.

The Victor is a product of Aston Martin's Q personalization division. This low-slung machine rides on the bones of the rare One-77, but an angular, new body takes subtle inspiration from the company's models in the 1970s and '80s.

The Victor features a long nose with a prominent power bulge in the center. Big, circular headlights sit low on the nose. Unfortunately, the vehicle's deep green exterior is so dark that it hides the details of the heavily sculpted body.

At the back, the most prominent element of the design is the massive spoiler. The three-dimensional taillights are a similar style to the Valkyrie hypercar. A big diffuser occupies the area underneath the vehicle's tail.

The interior has a mix of Forest Green and Conker Bridge of Weir brown leather. The driver looks at a rather tiny digital screen, and there's a square infotainment display on top of the dashboard. Bits of the carbon-fiber monocoque are exposed, too.

The powertrain still uses the One-77's 7.3-liter naturally aspirated V12, but it now features Cosworth tuning that pushes the output to 836 horsepower (623 kilowatts) and 605 pound-feet (821 Newton-meters) of torque. The One-77 originally made 750 hp (559 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm).

Rather than the original six-speed automated manual, Graziano supplies a true six-speed manual with two transmission coolers and a motorsport-spec clutch.

Aston Martin never specified the price for Q creating the Victor. Giving them a One-77 and then completely overhauling the body, interior, and powertrain must be an expensive project to commission, though.