We first heard rumors about Genesis launching an electric crossover approximately a year ago. In January 2020, it was speculated that the luxury brand’s third high-riding model will be purely electric and now this has been confirmed by the manufacturer.

In a press release detailing Hyundai Motor Group’s 2021 strategy, the automaker has officially announced a battery-powered Genesis crossover will debut this year together with a Kia-branded electric crossover and the production version of the Hyundai 45 concept wearing the Ioniq 5 moniker. All three EVs will be based on the South Korean firm’s new dedicated electric architecture called Electric-Global Modular Platform.

“With the launch of new vehicles based on the recently released electric vehicle platform, the E-GMP, we plan to provide attractive eco-friendly mobility options that aptly reflect customers’ diverse tastes and needs at more reasonable prices,” the manufacturer’s chairman Euisun Chung said in a press release.

Without going into specific details about the new Genesis and Kia zero-emission crossovers, Hyundai explained the new E-GMP platform is capable of providing a maximum range of over 500 kilometers (310 miles) at a single charge with fast-charging tech supplying juice for 100 km (62 miles) of range in just five minutes. The manufacturer’s long-term plan is to have no fewer than 25 electric vehicles on sale by 2025, all based on that platform, and sell at least 1 million units annually in the global markets.

“2021 should be the year in which we kick-start our great transformation into a new growth engine,” chairman Chung added, also unveiling Hyundai will accelerate the building and installation of new EV charging stations around the world. In 2021, it will launch 20 fast-charging stations in South Korea and will optimize its charging infrastructure in Europe in cooperation with Ionity.