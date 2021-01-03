We can’t be sure, but it’s clear that Lego is one of the most recognizable brands in the world. Known for its almost endless applications, Brick Experiment Channel’s latest video features an electric Lego car that faces obstacles of increasing difficulty.

Throughout the video, the car receives a number of modifications to compete with the harder courses but starts out as a basic rear-wheel-drive crawler. While the first obstacle involved climbing over a relatively thin book, some modifications were required; once a set of bigger wheels was fitted, the paper mountain was no match.

Modifications kept coming to try and compete with the higher levels of difficulty – think all-wheel drive, better traction, less weight, etc. However, the first proper crux involved a mountain of eight books which could only be mastered by increasing the break-over angle – the point where it tips over – of the vehicle. There are many ways to accomplish this, but the brains behind the video simply raised the mid-section while lowering some of the battery packs.

Things kept getting harder and harder to the point where the Lego crawler finally met an impassable selection of physical literature. It may not sound like much, but the last straw involved a steep overhang in the midsection of a mountain of books. Sure, the four-wheeling creation could make it halfway, but it couldn’t finish the job without tipping over – it looks like you’d need nothing short of a winch to master this one.

Quarantine has brought us to great lengths to stay entertained, but for many, we’d wager this could be a new outlet. Feel free to let us know in the comments below how you’d pass the final obstacle.