Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll likely know that drag race videos have been taking over the automotive online space by storm. Regardless of who started the trend, it’s likely here to stay. In joining the party, Motor1 Turkiye recently staged a straight-line sprint between the Tesla Model X, Audi E-Tron, and Jaguar I-Pace.

Obviously this is no Hoonicorn vs The World affair, but we’d be remiss not to mention that the Tesla could be called out as the car to beat. While the Model X isn’t a Raven model – only a P90D – it still has the most power of the three contenders. However, driver skill can still play a small role in drag racing.

Gallery: Tesla Model X

12 Photos

As such, the competition consists of a 1,000 meter (.6 mile) sprint – from a standstill and a roll – along with a brake test. After a number of false starts, the first successful attempt produced a photo finish between the Jaguar and Tesla with the Audi around three car-lengths behind. Following a driver swap, the Model X ended up taking a convincing victory.

As it turns out, the roll race was quite a different story. Without the help of its sophisticated launch-control system, the Tesla suffered a tough loss finishing behind the Jag but level with the Audi. All that remained to break the tie between the pair was the brake test where the I-Pace narrowly beat the E-Tron.

Before you dismiss the results as predictable, this race goes to show that contrary to popular belief, electric vehicles can produce great racing. We know the swan-song performance for fossil fuels is still a long way away, but when they run out, it’s refreshing to see that the sensations of driving can still put a smile on your face.