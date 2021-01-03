Can the Ford F-150 Raptor beat a purpose-built off-roader in a drag race? The Ford F-150 Raptor is a hugely capable machine blending on-road useability with impressive off-road performance, but can this great all-rounder beat out the focused Can-Am Maverick X3 in a drag race?

The Ford F-150 Raptor is one of the most impressive trucks of the modern era combining, aluminum construction, twin-turbocharged engine, and adaptive suspension to build the swiss army knife of trucks. The Raptor may be known for its off-road chops, but it’s just as comfortable towing and hauling materials or simply working as a daily driver.

The Ford F-150 Raptor is powered by a twin-turbo V6 engine which is good for 450 horsepower (335 Kilowatts) and 510 lb-ft (691 Newton-meters) of torque. This impressive engine is mated to a responsive 10-speed automatic transmission, which works to keep the turbocharged engine in its powerband.

To compete with the massive Ford Raptor we have the Can-Am Maverick X3 Max X DS Turbo RR. Not only does the X3 have a much longer name than the Ford Raptor, but it has a superior power to weight ratio. The Can-Am Maverick X3 Max X DS Turbo RR is the most powerful side-by-side you can buy from the factory thanks to a turbocharged inline-3 that produces 195 horsepower (145 kilowatts). To keep the turbocharged 3-cylinder in its powerband, Can-Am opted for a CVT transmission which reduces the need to shift while offering an endless crop of transmission ratios to choose from.

Can the well-rounded Ford Raptor compete with the off-road only Can-Am Maverick X3 Max X DS Turbo RR? Based on today’s race it appears that a focused product will always prevail when it's being used properly. Now I’d like to see the Can-AM tow 8,000lbs.