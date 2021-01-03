They say that innovation is a product of necessity. I entirely believe in that, and this latest Honda product is a testament to that belief.

Honda Japan has rolled out Kurumaku – a new antiviral product for Honda cabin air filters. They are installed on top of the cabin air filter (unlike the lead image above), working as a face mask to prevent the spread of viruses. With a new strain discovered in several countries, the current coronavirus pandemic is far from over and this innovation from the Japanese marque aims to help.

Honda's Kurumaku Cabin Air Filter with Kurumaku

So, how does the Kurumaku work? honda said that the product catches virus droplets with its special surface, reducing their shape and damaging them in the process. The technology uses zinc phosphate chemical conversion treatment, which is also used to prevent rusting on vehicles.

In contrast with CN95 filters rolled out by other car brands like Geely, which prevents the entry of viruses and other particles larger than 0.3 microns, the Kurumaku works to destroy existing viruses inside the cabin – like those you might catch when you go for a quick grocery run or any public spaces.

Honda believes that the Kurumaku can remove 99.8 percent of virus droplets floating inside the car within 15 minutes of switching on your air recirculation. Viruses on surfaces, on the other hand, can be cleaned out within 24 hours. Of note, the Kurumaku is a consumable accessory that needs replacement annually or every 15,000 kilometers (9,321 miles).

The Kurumaku will be first available for the Honda N-Box Kei car in Japan as a genuine accessory with an MSRP of 6,400 yen ($61.99 with the current exchange rates) before taxes. Expect the product to become gradually available for other Honda vehicles.