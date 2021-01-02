What do you mean you’ve never heard of the Ferrari F412 pickup truck? Thanks to an upcoming Bonhams auction, you have the opportunity to not only learn more about it but also own this unique one of a kind Ferrari F412. As with all great stories, the purchase of a cheap Ferrari lead to the creation of one of the most unique builds we’ve seen and the subject of this exciting auction.

Buying a classic Ferrari at auction is a dream shared by many car enthusiasts but achieved by the lucky few. Thankfully, we’ve found an upcoming Ferrari auction that’s priced guided under the cost of a new VW Golf GTI. Welcome to the Ferrari F412 pick up which is set to go at auction for the reasonable sum of between £15,000 to £20,000 ($20,250 to $27,000) according to auction house Bonhams.

Thanks to persistent engine problems, the United Kingdom-based sellers purchased this Ferrari F412 for only £5,000, or about $6,700. They promptly removed the troubled V12 engine and dropped in a far more reliable 5.7-liter V8 engine courtesy of Chevrolet. To go with their new truck like engine, the builders removed the rear seats and updated the F412’s exterior to include a teak wood-trimmed truck bed. To really hit home the aftermarket nature of their F412, the builders also cut a hole in the hood to make way for two large air intakes.

There are plenty of people who own normal Ferraris, but as far as we know, you could be the only Ferrari pick-up truck owner after this auction. Would you prefer a stock Ferrari F412 or this custom one-of-a-kind pick-up truck powered by a Chevy V8?