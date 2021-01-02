Have you ever watched a 1,400 horsepower Mustang drag race a bread van? I was the same way until I watched Hoonigan’s latest video where they race Ken Block’s Hoonicorn Gymkhana car against the Hoonigan merch van. This may not sound like a fair race, and it isn’t, but that doesn’t mean it’s not fun to watch.

Hoonigan has partnered with the team at Forza that are sponsoring a video series where Ken Block drag races a myriad of contenders in his purpose-built Hoonicorn 1965 Mustang. The Hoonicorn was built for the Gymkhana stunt driving series and features a trick all-wheel-drive system mated to a sequential manual transmission and twin-turbo V8 engine. This Mustang is a mashup of Ken Block’s rally car past and love for classic Ford Mustangs.

The Hoonigan team recently discovered that the Hoonicorn is not only a tired shredding monster but also incredibly capable in a drag race. The potent combination of all-wheel drive, low weight, and a 1,400 horsepower (1043 kilowatts) twin-turbo V8 make it the ultimate drag strip monster. After beating a trophy truck, Pike's Peak race truck, Ferrari, quad-rotor RX-7, 2020 Shelby GT500, and a host of other contenders, the Hoonicorn is running low on challengers.

That’s where the bread van comes in. Hoonigan built this unique 420 horsepower (313 Kilowatts) van to carry their merchandise to different events while looking custom and on-brand for the Hoonigan team. Is it fast? Well in van terms, yes, but against the Hoonicorn, not exactly. This mismatch leads the Hoonigan team to dream up some ways to make the van more competitive but in the end, we know the inevitable victor.

Can anything beat the Hoonicorn in a drag race? What would you bring to the drag strip to race against Ken Block and his trusty steed?