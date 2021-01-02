Are you looking to spend over $300,000 on a new supercar? Well then, maybe the team at Top Gear can interest you in the limited production Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, which devours their test track in its latest appearance. To figure out if the AMG GT Black Series is the right car for you, let’s take a look at some of its most important attributes.

The AMG GT Black Series is a limited production run top of the line trim of Mercedes-AMG GT sports car. The Black Series is the ultimate expression of what’s possible on the current AMG GT platform adding performance to every aspect of the car. All of this extra performance and exclusivity comes at the steep price of $326,050, or about double the cost of the already impressive AMG GT R.

So what does $326,050 get you in the world of Mercedes-AMG supercars? Well for starters, the AMG GT Black Series is powered by an exclusive flat-plane crank twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 720 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. Power is routed to the rear wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch transaxle for superior weight distribution and uninterrupted power delivery.

To back up this impressive engine, the team at Mercedes-AMG has gone to great lengths to strengthen, lighten, and improve every single aspect of the car. Carbon fiber body panels, improve aerodynamics, lighter glass, integrated roll cage, and even a carbon fiber transmission mount all contribute to the final product. The AMG GT Black Series recently set the street-legal production car lap record at the Nürburgring with a time of only 6 minutes and 43 seconds.

When it comes to price, would you choose the new AMG GT Black Series over more affordable rivals like the Porsche 911 GT2 RS or McLaren 765LT?