We can all pretty much agree that the Nissan GT-R is a quick and fast car, so much so that many of its fans categorize it as a supercar. But can it really beat real supercars in a drag race?

This video from Carwow on YouTube aims to answer that question, but with a bit of twist. See, the Nissan GT-R here isn't an ordinary Japanese sports coupe; it went through the hands of Litchfield Motors – a British tuning company.

Now, most of you are familiar with Litchfield and its works on the 992-generation Porsche 911 and Toyota Supra, bringing the most out of the already powerful cars through simple ECU tune. We even saw a Litchfield-tuned GT-R face an Acura NSX in a straight-line race, and totally smoked the Honda supercar.

While the Litchfield GT-R that we saw before only has 631 horsepower (471 kilowatts), this particular example in Carwow's drag race comes with even more power. It's rated at 670 hp (500 kW) and 612 pound-feet (830 Newton-meters) of torque.

Those numbers put the GT-R on top of this three-way matchup. The Huracan Performante and Audi R8 are both powered by the same 5.2-liter V10, with the Lamborghini being more powerful than the tuned Audi. Despite that, the GT-R has more grunt, numbers-wise.

Then again, the tuned GT-R has one more thing to worry about apart from power. It's the heaviest among the lot, at least 100 kilograms (220 pounds) heavier than the R8, while the Huracan Performante weighs even significantly less than the two.

Can the Litchfield GT-R offset the weight disadvantage with its enormous power output? Watch the race embedded on top. To save time, jump to the third race as the first two were just fillers.