Kia is up to reveal its updated logo in the days or weeks to come as it ushers in a new year. Apart from the new emblem, the refreshed branding is also bound to come with a new slogan, moving from "The Power to Surprise" to "Movement that Inspires." The brand new slogan was filed at the Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service (KIPRIS) at the end of 2020.

But it seems like the movement within Kia isn't limited to branding alone. According to Automotive News, the South Korean marque is set to reveal five new vehicles for the American market.

Gallery: 2021 Kia Sorento: First Drive

Automotive News' report about the upcoming Kia vehicles treaded lightly, though. The five vehicles are supposedly either new or significantly redesigned models. With that said, we can already name three of the five, although don't take our word as biblical.

As already confirmed before, the plug-in hybrid version of the 2021 Kia Sorento will reach the U.S. shores late in 2021, but that won't be the biggest reveal. We aren't totally oblivious that Kia is working on a new Sportage, as well as on a new Niro, so you can probably add those two to the list. The new Carnival or Sedona, which has already been revealed outside the U.S., could also break cover for American minivan buyers to enjoy. As for the others, your guess is just as good as ours right now.

The new Kia vehicles will also come with corporate leadership changes for Kia Motors America, as announced last month. After serving as vice president of sales operations for over three years, Bill Peffer is moving up the ladder as the new COO and executive vice president.

Russell Wager, who joined Kia Motors America in July 2019, will be promoted to vice president of marketing, reporting to Peffer. He was the former director of marketing operations.