Just days after the first delivery of a Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 in the United States to a dealer in Newport Beach, California, there's now an example of the hybrid hypercar on the other side of the country at the Lamborghini Broward showroom in Florida. This one is in an even wilder color, too.

The Sian's body wears a color combo that transitions from deep gold on the lower sections to matte black. At some points as the shades blend, the hue appears to be metallic brown. It rides on matching wheels.

Gallery: Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 Gold Delivery

15 Photos

It's a classy look and significantly more subtle than the Orange Sian in California. This one also has the Full Carbon Package. Although, the owner is never going to be stealthy when driving a $3.6-million hypercar.

The Sian packs Lamborghini's familiar 6.5-liter V12 but adds a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. This results in a total system output of 819 horsepower (602 kilowatts), making it the brand's most powerful production vehicle to date. The output runs through a seven-speed automatic to an all-wheel-drive system with a mechanical self-locking differential at the back.

The setup lets the Sian reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.8 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 217 mph (350 kph).

Lamborghini is making just 63 units of the Sian coupe, and all of them already have buyers. There will also 19 examples of the roadster variant. The two numbers are a nod to Lambo's founding in 1963.

The company gave the FKP 37 designation to the Sian to pay tribute to former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Karl Piëch and his birth year of 1937. The influential auto exec and engineer died in 2019 at the age of 82.