Ford may have officially killed the Fusion in the United States last summer in favor of more profitable SUVs and crossovers, but that doesn't mean that it's the end of the line for the Fusion nameplate.

In fact, reports of a rugged, crossover version of the Fusion, allegedly named Fusion Active, have emerged as early as 2018, and this is probably our first look of the actual vehicle – albeit still wrapped in swirly camouflage. These alleged leaked images are from cochespias on Instagram, showing the Fusion Active before you're supposed to.

As seen on the leaked images above, the Fusion Active carries the familiar Blue Oval fascia but with a bit of heft. The concealment failed to hide the narrow headlights, though most of the details aren't discernable.

Browse through the other images on the post above and you'll see the crossover from other angles. As the Ford Fusion Active is reportedly pegged to become a Subaru Outback rival, the rear images show its lifted wagon nature. After all, the Outback is practically a lifted Legacy wagon, so we're pretty much seeing the same pattern here.

Fortunately, the set of leaked images above include a shot of the Fusion Active's cabin. This is where it gets interesting as the photo shows a massive horizontal screen that spans across the fascia. While this isn’t exactly new in the automotive industry, we figured that it will be a talking point among enthusiasts and future buyers alike.

We'll more likely witness the official unveiling of the Fusion Active crossover within next year. Info is still scarce at this point, but we won't be surprised if the lifted wagon will carry a hybrid powertrain or even a different name for the U.S. and European markets.