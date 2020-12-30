Anything mechanical eventually requires maintenance. Automobiles need regular maintenance, and that holds especially true for vehicles subjected to harsh conditions. Turning high-performance laps at a race track is about as tough as it gets, and few production cars are as capable of high-g cornering and gut-punching acceleration as the Porsche 911 GT2 RS. And if this video is any indication, it's very well suited for such duty.

That's because the GT2 RS you see here has spent its entire lift at the Green Hell. It's part of the Nürburging taxi fleet at Apex Nurburg, and according to the above video it's done 30,000 kilometers on the famous German track. That's about 18,600 miles, and while it's still a street-legal vehicle, you know that mileage hasn't come from leisurely trips around the Nordschleife. In short, it's lived a very hard life, perhaps harder than some race cars since this GT2 is often laden with the weight of two people in the greenhouse instead of a single driver.

How has the car taken to such treatment? It's not uncommon to see Porsche testing prototypes and pre-production models for months or even years at the 'Ring, ahead of an official reveal. Such lengthy testing can explain why this 18,000-mile GT2 RS hasn't suffered a single mechanical issue despite constant hard-charging laps, occasional curbs, and some off-track excursions to avoid calamities caused by other drivers. Only regular maintenance items such as fluid and brake replacements were performed, and the video even says the GT2 RS doesn't wear out its tires as quickly as other cars in the fleet.

And yet, a bevy of suspension and powertrain parts were recently replaced on this car. However, it's not what you're thinking.

Manthey-Racing installed numerous upgrades on this GT2 RS prior to its Nürburgring service, and the company also handles the regular inspections and maintenance. With 18,600 miles of hard track use showing on the odometer, it was an outstanding opportunity for some in-depth inspections to gauge long-term durability. Not only did various suspension components come back with a clean bill-of-health, key chassis points on the GT2 RS were measured to check for any deformation of the structure. Everything was spot-on.

So the next time you see an article featuring more spy photos of a Porsche that should've debuted months ago, remember this story. More time spent on the track during development means less time spent in the shop.