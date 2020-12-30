The first factory-V8-powered Jeep Wrangler in about 40 years made its official debut in production form in November this year. Not going on sale until the first month of 2021, the Wrangler Rubicon 392 doesn’t have official pricing yet but we might have a very strong hint at what it’ll cost.

A member of the JLWranglerForums posted a screenshot detailing his Wrangler Rubicon 392 order. If the ‘27X’ in the code is bothering you, he claims this is the internal designation of the 392 model. And, to finally get to the point, his car costs $77,055.

Now, before we start comparing this figure with other prices, we need to address something first. In the forum thread, the member explains he ordered two optional packages for the off-roader - the duel-top and tow packages. We don’t know the prices of those two for this particular model, but if you order the Wrangler Unlimited High Altitude, they’ll set you back $1,200 and $795, respectively. This means $77k is not the entry-level price.

Still, at approximately $75,000, the base Wrangler Rubicon 392 will be more expensive than the Ram 1500 TRX, for example, which starts at $71,690. The standard Wrangler Rubicon, in turn, has a starting price tag of $42,390, which makes it almost $35,000 more affordable than the V8 version. The cheapest 2021 Wrangler money can buy costs $28,315.

As a reminder, the Wrangler Rubicon 392 is powered by a 6.4-liter (392 cubic-inch) naturally aspirated Hemi V8 delivering 470 horsepower (350 kilowatts) and 470 pound-feet (637 Newton-meters) of torque. Jeep claims these numbers are enough for the off-roader to reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 4.5 seconds.

