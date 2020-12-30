The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport looks special anywhere it goes, be it in London, the Nurburgring, or even a gas station where it needs to go often given its 8 MPG city fuel consumption. But most of all, a supercar like the Pur Sport looks right where it belongs when it is on a track or a drag strip.

And that’s why we couldn’t skip sharing this cool video with you. The clip comes from Davide Cironi Drive Experience on YouTube who shares the French supercar with Bugatti test driver Loris Bicocchi from Italy. What better way to learn about the Pur Sport modifications compared to a “standard” Chiron than a chat with a Bugatti test pilot?

“Two whole days to understand a mythological creature that very few have had the honor of knowing intimately. My roads, which I know inch by inch, are not a concern. So I can totally focus on her,” the vlogger explains about his experience behind the wheel of the vehicle.

If for some reason you don’t know, let us remind you that the Pur Sport is not just a lighter and more powerful Chiron. Many tweaks to the suspension and steering make it an even more hardcore machine. Interestingly, even though the Pur Sport has a lower top speed, it’s still quicker than the regular Chiron to 60, 124, and 186 mph (96, 200, and 300 kph).

“I have lots of references of modern, vintage, more spartan, more civilized cars, to be able to get the best possible idea of a new car I test drive. Honestly though, the Chiron can't really be compared to anything else. And this is evident from the first minute of driving,” the vlogger adds before letting us get into the cabin of the Pur Sport and enjoy some track fun.

Gallery: 2020 Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport