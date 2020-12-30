One of the many things that you should do with your car to keep it in tip-top shape is to wash it regularly. You may even want to apply some wax on a regular basis, or even get it detailed whenever possible.

Ceramic coating is one of the popular aftermarket protection coatings that your money can buy. Time and again we've heard positive stories about ceramic coating protection and how it can shield your beloved vehicle from elements that could harm your paint.

But really, what are the differences that ceramic coating makes on your car's paint? Thankfully, YouTube's Warped Perception, the same guy who brought us the footage of what happens inside a tire, tested Ceramic Coat protection on his Mercedes-Benz so that you don't have to. That's quite sweet of him, don't you think?

It's quite a lengthy video, which you can view on top of this page, but you'll learn a lot about ceramic coating if you haven't researched about it by now. WP did two tests – the first one was doing donuts on dirt for 10 rounds, while the other is a mud test which basically just him spraying fabricated mud onto the vehicle. For car owners, you know how pesky mud is on your car's paint especially if you wash your car yourself. He did both tests on the coated and uncoated vehicle so the difference can be readily seen.

Apart from that, he also showed a cross-section view of the ceramic coating under a microscope, which is pretty awesome, at least in our eyes. If you've seen the video by now, you know what we mean.

At the end of the day, is the protection that the ceramic coating offers worth the money? Let us know in the comments section below.