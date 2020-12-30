We need to say this right off the bat. There are no losers in this race. Yes, the 1975 Porsche 930 Turbo technically finishes last, but when you're driving an original 911 whaletail, you're always a winner. In this case, the winner just happened to be a few seconds behind the lead car. And it's impossible to not be happy spending more time in the driver's seat of a boosted, air-cooled 911.

As for that lead car, naturally it's a brand new 992-series 911 Turbo, which debuted in July 2020 following the 911 Turbo S debut in the spring. There is a slight power difference between the OG 911 and the new kid, which dishes up 572 horsepower (427 kilowatts) versus 256 hp (191 kW) from its classic 3.0-liter engine. The latest 911 Turbo also channels its power to all four wheels, whereas The Widowmaker turns just the rears.

However, the all-wheel-drive powertrain – not to mention a larger water-cooled engine – does add a weight penalty of nearly 1,000 pounds on the 992. And while the 911 still isn't a big car by any means, it looks like a full-size family cruiser next to the old 930. As such, the least powerful 911 Turbo still gets down the track with gusto despite having half the power, and at the end of the run, it's not far behind.

Porsche is clearly tugging at our turbo heartstrings with this video as we wrap up 2020, and for good reason. Looking past the tragedies caused by the coronavirus pandemic, this year saw the fastest and most powerful factory Porsche 911 of all-time finally hit the streets. 2020 also marked the 25th anniversary of another special 911, the 993 model which became the final hurrah for the boosted air-cooled engine. In a year where there's not much to celebrate, we're happy to see this video of legendary 911s being driven by legendary Porsche drivers.

Now, our attention turns to 2021 and the next evolution for the 911. The new GT3 had an unofficial reveal at the end of November but we should get full disclosure very soon. The next GT2 should be mind-blowing, and we still have the respective RS models to turn the dial up to eleven.