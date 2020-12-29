The Lego Technic line of build-it-yourself toys feels uniquely geared toward gearheads and car enthusiasts. The sets allow builders to try their hands at constructing functioning gearboxes, pistons engines, steering systems, and more, and the company’s latest kits continue that builder tradition. Two new kits will become available on Friday, January 1, and both are from Monster Jam, the global monster truck racing series.

Builders will get to enjoy both the Grave Digger and Max-D monster trucks, available in different kits for $19.99, which offer more fun than their rugged-exteriors show at first glance. Both can transform into another vehicle. The alternate build for Grave Digger is an off-road buggy while Max-D transforms into a quad bike. But that’s not all. Lego Technic pairs the trucks with its pull-back motor, allowing the trucks and their alternates to speed along on their own. The kits faithfully recreate their larger-than-life counterparts, with both Grave Digger and Max-D artfully mimicking the look of the real trucks.

The Monster Jam kits are geared toward kids aged seven and up. The kits are small for Lego Technic, with Grave Digger requiring 212 pieces to Max-D’s 230. Both measure 4 inches tall and 4 inches wide. However, the Max-D is longer, measuring 10 inches long with its flag, half-an-inch more than Grave Digger. The bite-sized builds still require a ton of pieces, though it’s not as extensive as other, more expensive Lego Technic kits, like the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 that costs $379.99 and has 3,969 pieces, though that one was designed for kids aged 18 and up.

It’s nice to see Lego Technic offer something new at a cheaper price point for kids. Both kits include instructions for the trucks, though builders will have to go online for the build instructions for the alternate builds. Builders will also be able to use the free Lego Building Instructions app, too. Both go on sale this Friday.