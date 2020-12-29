The BMW M5 Competition is a ridiculously fun vehicle, producing 616 horsepower (459 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 newton-meters) from its twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine, (helping it hit 60 miles per hour in as little as 3.1 seconds). But BMW believes there is still room for improvement, so today the company has announced the arrival of the even more-powerful M5 CS.

Like the M2, M3, and M4 CS models before it, the M5 CS promises more power and less weight. In a short teaser video posted to the brand's Facebook and Instagram accounts, the company revealed details like 626 hp (635 ps / 467 kW) and a weight loss of 154 pounds (70 kilograms) compared to the current M5 Competition. By our math, that should give the M5 CS a curb weight of 4,216 pounds (1,919 kg). The current all-wheel-drive system with a rear-wheel-drive drift mode should carry over, as will the eight-speed automatic transmission.

The short clip also gives us our first glimpse at the exterior of the new M5 CS, highlighting details like bronze accents around the kidney grilles, matching forged aluminum wheels with red carbon ceramic brake calipers, and "motorsport-style" yellow headlights (also found on the M8 Gran Coupe). The body of the M5 CS also appears to wear a sharp satin black finish, a nice contrast to the bold gold accents, and staggered Pirelli P Zero Corsas (275 front / 285 rear) adorn all four corners. There's no hint as to what the interior might look like, but expect appropriate CS badging and some sportier seats.

There's still plenty to learn about the upcoming BMW M5 CS. The sedan should debut in full sometime early in 2021 before going on sale later in the same year. The current BMW M5 Competition starts at $110,000, and we’re sure the CS model will be significantly pricier.