The 2021 Chevy Corvette will be the C8’s second model year, though the automaker is already making minor changes. In July, Chevy announced it would offer the 2021 Corvette with two new colors – Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat and Silver Flare Metallic, which replace Long Beach Red and Blade Silver. Photos generously provided to Motor1.com by MidEngineCorvetteForum provide our first look at the Corvette’s new silver paint in the metal, and it’s sharp.

According to the forum post, the color can shift depending on the lighting and viewing angle, giving the silver finish several shades. The photos show the car either at dawn or dusk, the sun sitting low in the sky. Some parts of the vehicle are tinged in orange while others look stark white by comparison, though the car is likely much more stunning to see in person. Photos can only communicate so much, and color-shifting paint isn’t easy to transmit.

Chevy also added dual racing stripes as an exterior option for 2021, which are available in orange, red, blue, and yellow. Stinger Stripes for the hood are available in two-tone color combinations: Carbon Flash/Edge Red, Carbon Flash/Edge Yellow, and Carbon Flash/Midnight Silver. Inside, Chevy offers the 2021 model with a two-tone layout of Sky Cool Gray and Strike Yellow upholstery. The 2021 Corvette also saw Chevy increase the price for the C8’s Front Lift Suspension option by $500.

However, the small uptick in price didn’t translate to the starting trim prices. The 2021 Corvette still starts at its sub-$60,000 price tag, though few are choosing the bare-bones base option. Eighty-four percent of 2020 Corvette models left with either the 2LT or 3LT package, with the rest opting for the entry-level 1LT model while nearly 60 percent chose to add the Front Lift Suspension.