The new Ford Mustang Mach 1 has a few unique visual cues that separate it from the rest of the pack, like faux fog lights in the grille, the three-prong spoiler, and the retro badging. But one design element you might have overlooked is the wheels, which – according to designer Mark Kaski – are designed specifically to look like a bird's nest.

The Mustang Mach 1's wheels, when equipped with the optional Handling Package, use what Ford calls a "bird's nest" design. Longer, straighter Y-spokes sit behind a layer of thicker, more-pronounced spokes, creating a stacked 3D effect. And even though this 19-inch set is one-inch wider than the standard Mach 1 wheels, the forged aluminum construction and unique layered design actually makes them nearly two pounds lighter.

"This design is different than anything we've ever done," Kaski says. "But I think it's perfect for the new Mach 1. It's going to influence Mustang wheel design going forward."

But while the "bird's nest" technique was Ford's main influence for the wheel design, the Mach 1 also draws heavily from other models in the Blue Oval's portfolio. Kaski says that previous ST models as well as the original Mustang Mach-E prototype, which features a similar high-spoke wheel design, both helped spurred the look of the Mach 1.

If you want a Ford Mustang Mach 1 complete with the "bird's nest" wheel design, the high-powered pony car officially goes on sale on January 4, 2021. The Mustang offers 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts) and 420 pound-feet (569 newton-meters) from a 5.0-liter V8. A six-speed manual gearbox comes standard, but a 10-speed automatic is available as an option. The Mustang Mach 1 costs $57,120, and the Handling Package with the special bird's nest wheels costs an additional $3,500.