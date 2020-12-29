The layered spokes on the Handling package are heavily inspired by our avian friends.

The new Ford Mustang Mach 1 has a few unique visual cues that separate it from the rest of the pack, like faux fog lights in the grille, the three-prong spoiler, and the retro badging. But one design element you might have overlooked is the wheels, which – according to designer Mark Kaski – are designed specifically to look like a bird's nest.

The Mustang Mach 1's wheels, when equipped with the optional Handling Package, use what Ford calls a "bird's nest" design. Longer, straighter Y-spokes sit behind a layer of thicker, more-pronounced spokes, creating a stacked 3D effect. And even though this 19-inch set is one-inch wider than the standard Mach 1 wheels, the forged aluminum construction and unique layered design actually makes them nearly two pounds lighter.

"This design is different than anything we've ever done," Kaski says. "But I think it's perfect for the new Mach 1. It's going to influence Mustang wheel design going forward."

Mustang Mach 1

But while the "bird's nest" technique was Ford's main influence for the wheel design, the Mach 1 also draws heavily from other models in the Blue Oval's portfolio. Kaski says that previous ST models as well as the original Mustang Mach-E prototype, which features a similar high-spoke wheel design, both helped spurred the look of the Mach 1.

If you want a Ford Mustang Mach 1 complete with the "bird's nest" wheel design, the high-powered pony car officially goes on sale on January 4, 2021. The Mustang offers 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts) and 420 pound-feet (569 newton-meters) from a 5.0-liter V8. A six-speed manual gearbox comes standard, but a 10-speed automatic is available as an option. The Mustang Mach 1 costs $57,120, and the Handling Package with the special bird's nest wheels costs an additional $3,500.

More On The Mustang Mach 1:

2021 ford mustang mach1 logo 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Gets Modernized Historical Logo
mustnag mach 1 grille inserts Ford Mustang Mach 1 Round Grille Inserts: Faux Or Functional?

Gallery: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1
25 Photos
https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/npP3k/s6/2021-ford-mustang-mach-1.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/XpwQ2/s6/2021-ford-mustang-mach-1.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/PpmyW/s6/2021-ford-mustang-mach-1.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/BErke/s6/2021-ford-mustang-mach-1.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/7JrNo/s6/2021-ford-mustang-mach-1.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/kXyx4/s6/2021-ford-mustang-mach-1.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/1xrJw/s6/2021-ford-mustang-mach-1.jpg
Hide press releaseShow press release

Inspired by construction and engineering marvels such as bridges, roll cages and even bird’s nests, the all-new Mustang Mach 1 Handling Package wheels aim to capture attention when they reach roads and tracks across the U.S. and Canada early next year.

Using a layered construction design typically reserved for show cars and other non-production vehicles, the cast aluminum wheels bring with them on-track benefits such as structural integrity for hard cornering and about a two-pound weight drop from the standard Mach 1 wheels, despite being one inch wider. Learn more about the Mach 1 Handling Package wheel in the infographic here.

The all-new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Handling Package will be available to order on Jan. 4, reaching showrooms in the spring.