For the umpteenth time, McLaren says it will resist the temptation of hopping on the SUV bandwagon. Meanwhile, Ferrari is pressing ahead with the development of the Purosangue, Maranello’s very first high-riding Prancing Horse. A new report from CAR magazine claims the model codenamed “F175” will hit the market in early 2022 and will be followed by not one, but two additional SUVs.

These are known internally as the F244 and F245 projects and will allegedly use the same platform as the Purosangue. Ferrari has already confirmed its first SUV will be offered with a hybrid powertrain, but the subsequent spin-offs are believed to lose the combustion engine altogether. According to CAR, the platform can accommodate up to four electric motors for a combined output of 610 horsepower.

Additional details about the pair of EVs are limited at this point, but apparently, it’s going to be a long wait before these two will hit the market. The aforementioned F244 is expected to come out sometime in 2024 while the F245 will arrive two years later, in 2026. A lot could change in the coming years, but even a high-end brand such as Ferrari isn't immune to stricter emissions regulations, so electrification is certainly on the agenda. With SUV demand stronger than ever, there's a lot of untapped market the fabled Italian brand could benefit from to complement its sports car lineup.

The report attempts to spill the beans about the Purosangue. The range-topping version is believed to come with a V12 dialed to around 800 horsepower. Before that, a hybrid 4.0-liter V8 slotting below with a combined 700 hp will be available at launch. It’s said to be a true four-seater and adopt a height-adjustable air suspension for more ground clearance when you need it.

Interestingly, the report goes on to mention the Purosangue is being engineered with suicide rear doors by getting rid of the B-pillars in the same vein as another electrified SUV, the Mazda MX-30. However, it remains to be seen whether that will be the case as the vehicle has only been spotted so far as a test mule using a modified Maserati Levante body with regular rear doors.

With Ferrari preparing the Purosangue, the list of automakers without an SUV keeps getting shorter. Aside from McLaren, other brands that are deliberately ignoring the hugely popular body style are Bugatti and Koenigsegg, while Pagani might make an SUV (and a sedan) after 2025.