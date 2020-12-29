Sales numbers don’t lie – the coupe SUV contraption is here to stay whether we like it or not. Volvo is late to the party, but Senior Vice President of Design, Robin Page, told Auto Express earlier this year the company’s EV push will include these niche models. Will an XC40 Coupe lead the way? Maybe, and this rendering from Motor.es tries to predict the future of a small crossover with a sloped roofline.

Volvo has plans to unveil its second EV in early March next year with a “more streamlined body” compared to the XC40 Recharge. The disclosure was made to Automotive News by company CEO Hakan Samuelsson who specified it won’t be a V40 replacement. In other words, the model in question will not take the shape of a hatchback, which basically means it will either be a sedan or a crossover.

Back in 2016, Volvo unveiled the 40.1 and 40.2 concepts that went on to become the XC40 and the Polestar 2, respectively. It’s unclear whether the Swedes are preparing their own version of the 40.2 concept to launch an electric compact sedan that would complement the XC40 Recharge. Seeing as how the Geely-owned brand has vowed to jump on the coupe-SUV bandwagon, we’re tempted to believe the new zero-emissions model will be a variation of the XC40.

The Geely Group already has a player in the compact coupe-SUV segment with the Lynk & Co 05, which uses the same CMA platform as the XC40 and its electric sibling. It should have just about the technical specifications as the XC40, albeit we’re expecting practicality to take a hit because of the more heavily inclined roofline. The different shape is expected to eat into the available headroom for rear passengers and it might also have a negative impact on cargo capacity.

Gallery: Lynk & Co 05

11 Photos

Volvo is planning an EV onslaught as it gets ready to become an electric-only brand by the end of the decade. Its portfolio will be extended at both ends of the lineup as a teeny-tiny XC20 is coming and we’re also hearing rumors of a large XC100.