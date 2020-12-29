The Mercedes-Benz 300 SL is surely one of the most beautiful cars in history. Produced between 1954 and 1957 as a coupe and between 1957 and 1963 as a roadster, the 300 SL was sold in just 3,258 examples and it’s probably safe to say not all of these units still exist. Given that, it’s quite a rare sight to see someone turning a 300 SL into a restomod.

But yet, there are petrolheads who prefer the timeless design of the famous roadster combined with modern technologies and 21st-century performance. One such enthusiast is John Sarkisyan from S-Klub, who became famous for his wild Porsche builds and a truly awesome 300 SL Coupe restomod. Now he’s back with yet another 300 SL project and this time around, it’s based on a car produced in 1954.

The entire project was completed in just four months starting with a naked 300 SL shell. Sarkisyan was responsible for the detailed renderings of the car while Alan Iwamoto made the virtual drawings become reality. As you can see from the video at the top of this page, not much of the original design is left but the vehicle still carries the spirit of the 300 SL.

Behind the sleek skin, there’s a 2002 SLK 32 AMG hiding underneath. Power is provided by a supercharged AMG V6 engine and there are a number of performance upgrades over the stock build, including bigger brakes and performance Toyo tires. On the outside, the taillights, badges, and grill come from a 300SL, while the windshield is sourced from a Porsche Speedster.

Sounds interesting, right? Learn more about the fiberglass chassis, custom leather interior, and premium audio system from the lengthy video above. It’s worth it.