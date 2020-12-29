If you're someone towering at seven feet and you're looking for a sports car, then you might want to check out this 1998 Ferrari F355 Spider for sale. Now listed at Bring-a-Trailer with only a few days left to bid, this open-top Italian sports car was previously owned by none other than Shaquille O'Neal.

For those who have lived through the '90s, you're probably aware of how huge Shaq is. To accommodate his size, the Ferrari has been modified by removing the soft top and the factory fuel tank to allow for more seating space.

As you can see in the gallery above, the roadster comes in a silver finish, while the interior has been modified with racing harnesses and aftermarket seats, along with black and silver trimmings plus Superman emblems on the headrest. For the uninitiated, Shaq is nicknamed Superman during his prime years in the NBA.

The best part is, it seems like Shaq wasn't too keen on driving this F355 as it only has 7,400 miles on the odometer. As for the fuel tank, it's relocated in the front trunk, while the removed soft-top has been replaced with a special tonneau. The car also comes with a custom sound system, including Alpine drivers and tweeters in the tonneau cover and door panels, and of course, Bluetooth connectivity.

Behind the seats reside a 3.5-liter V8 that made 375 horsepower (279 kilowatts) when it was new. It's mated to a 6-speed automated F1 transaxle gearbox, sending the power to the rear wheels.

As we mentioned, this celebrity-owned Ferrari is up for grabs with no reserve at Bring-a-Trailer. The current bid is at $47,000 at the time of this writing, with only two days left before the hammer falls. You can view more photos of the car through the link below.