One of the worst-kept performance secrets right now is the Hyundai Kona N. We say that for several reasons, not the least of which being the multitude of Kona N prototypes we've caught on camera this year. Beyond that, rumors of a Kona N are upwards of three years old at this point. And now, we're finally getting some official teasers that point an enthusiastic finger directly at Hyundai's small crossover.

Actually, Hyundai was sneaky on this. While the world was getting ready for Christmas, the automaker dropped a couple of teaser photos on its Instagram page. Full disclosure – the teasers make no mention of a Kona N, and for that matter, the photos don't refer to any specific N model. However, a teaser video from Hyundai (embedded below) does say a new N is coming to town. Combine that with a racing helmet sitting atop what looks like a camo-wrapped Kona hood, and you get the idea. It's not exactly difficult to add up the variables.

We've certainly had better Kona N sightings from our spy photographers, but this is Hyundai's first acknowledgment that something is coming. Will it be worth the wait? The latest intelligence says the small crossover will wield the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-pot found in the Veloster N. We don't know if that means 250 or 275 horsepower (184 or 202 kilowatts), but it should send that power to all four wheels. That could make the tiny Kona quite a delectable little rally fighter, especially if it uses a slightly softer suspension tune as compared to the Veloster or Elantra.

The global coronavirus pandemic has left us speculating all year on when the wrappings might officially lift on this pocket rocket. In a normal world it likely would've debuted by now, but with official teasers finally in circulation, the Kona N's reveal could be just weeks away.