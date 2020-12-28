The Chevrolet Corvette for 2021 is still the same C8 that shook the automotive realm when it debuted back in 2019. Behind the driver is the same 6.2-liter V8, still making 490 horsepower (360 kilowatts) or 495 hp (364 kW) with the Z51 package. The design is the same, the performance specs are the same, and we've already checked out the new 2021 colors. But there are some tech changes worth mentioning.

Rick Corvette Conti takes a deep dive into the C8's technical changes for the infotainment setup in this informative YouTube video. The big news will be the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but Chevrolet also added a buckle-up feature that requires the driver's safety belt to be fastened before the car will shift out of park. If that sounds absolutely maddening, the car will eventually shift into gear after a 20-second delay, and if that is even more maddening, the feature can be completely disabled in the settings menu.

There are some friendlier changes to note. A new shortcut to accessing powertrain settings is available by pushing the Z button twice on the steering wheel. That instantly opens up Performance Traction Management (PTM) mode, where various settings and drive modes can be accessed. Jumping back to the infotainment screen, a new Drive Mode Customization option in the settings basically consolidates Z Mode and My Mode functions, which includes new visualizations that let drivers see specific powertrain settings. For that matter, some changes to graphics in the stereo display are also fresh for 2021.

Admittedly it's a bit of inside baseball, but these are the things that techheads and Corvette aficionados love to absorb. Going forward, it will also be a way to help distinguish between the first and second years of C8 production. In any case, consider yourself better armed for the next round of auto trivia night.