The Peugeot 208 won the European Car of the Year award for 2020 and its crossover sibling, the 2008, has the chance to succeed the triumph this year. The organizers of the competition have just announced the 29 models that will fight for this year’s award and the French crossover is among them.

Initially, the European COTY announced 38 candidates and now the list is shortened to 29 vehicles. In order to be eligible to participate in the competition, a model has to be new and on sale now or before the year’s end in five or more European markets. Without further ado, here’s the full list:

1. Audi A3

2. BMW 2 Gran Coupé

3. BMW 4 Series

4. Citroën C4

5. Cupra Formentor

6. Dacia Sandero

7. Fiat New 500

8. Ford Explorer

9. Ford Kuga

10. Honda e

11. Honda Jazz

12. Hyundai i10

13. Hyundai i20

14. Hyundai Tucson

15. Kia Sorento

16. Land Rover Defender

17. Mazda MX-30

18. Mercedes-Benz GLA

19. Mercedes-Benz GLB

20. Mercedes-Benz GLS

21. Mercedes-Benz S-Class

22. Peugeot 2008

23. Polestar 2

24. Seat Leon

25. Škoda Octavia

26. Toyota Mirai

27. Toyota Yaris

28. Volkswagen Golf

29. Volkswagen ID.3

On January 8 next year, the jury team will announce a list of seven finalists and the winner will be revealed on March 1, 2021. Last year’s Peugeot 208 win was preceded by the Jaguar I-Pace’s 2019 crown and Volvo XC40’s award. This year, there are a number of all-electric cars, including the Volkswagen ID.3, Honda E, and Mazda MX-30.

The first European Car of the Year was organized in 1964 when the Rover 2000 left behind Mercedes-Benz 600 and the rear-engined Hillman Imp.