Can the latest Ferrari supercar match the mighty Hoonicorn in a drag race? The team at Hoonigan has been searching for a vehicle that can match the Hoonicorn Mustang in a drag race, and so far, nothing has come close. After beating out a host of other home build race cars, Hoonigan turned to a Ferrari F8 Tributo to see if the newest Ferrari has what it takes.

The Hoonicorn was specifically built for the Gymkhana video series produced by Hoonigan. This impressive driving exhibition series features some of the greatest stunts ever performed in a car. The Hoonicorn may look like a classic Ford Mustang, but under the skin is a purpose-built all-wheel-drive monster. Power comes from a twin-turbo 6.7-liter Roush V8 engine that pumps out over 1,400 horsepower (1043 Kilowatts) and is mated to a 6-speed sequential transmission. Power reaches the ground via an all-wheel-drive system that was purpose-built for hooning and drifting.

Can the Ferrari F8 Tributo compete with a bespoke machine like the Hoonicorn? Well for starters, the 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 in the F8 puts down 710 horsepower (529 Kilowatts) and 567 lb-ft (768 newton-meters) of torque. The V8 is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. A network of sensors and computers helps the F8 maximize grip and performance ensuring all 710 horses reach the ground in the best manner possible. Ferrari claims a 0 to 60 time of only 2.8 seconds with a top speed of 211 mph, which is more than enough to beat most cars in a race, but what about the Hoonicorn?

When the Hoonicorn was built, straight-line speed was never a priority, but that doesn’t seem to stop it from winning ever drag race. As it turns out, all-wheel-drive, horsepower, and low weight goes a long way in beating every other vehicle on the road.