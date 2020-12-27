Can a stock Porsche 992 911 Turbo S hold its own against some highly tuned rivals in a drag race? To find out the team at carwow assembled a modified Audi RS3 and BMW M5 to see if these tuned vehicles can beat the legendary 911 Turbo S. Will OEM reliability triumph over aftermarket tuner aspirations?

The Porsche 992 911 Turbo S is one of the most impressive gasoline-powered vehicles ever built. Thanks to its potent 8-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission, all-wheel-drive system, and 640 horsepower (477 Kilowatts) twin-turbo flat-6, the Porsche 911 Turbo S is capable of some impressive acceleration runs. Porsche claims a 0 to 60 mph time of only 2.6 seconds with a top speed of 205 mph.

All of these impressive numbers are backed up by a Porsche factory warranty and decades of engineering which makes them easily repeatable. The Porsche 911 Turbo S starts at $203,500 which is the price of a small house, which makes us wonder if you could get similar performance from a more affordable vehicle.

Enter the Audi RS3 which is the most affordable RS product offered by Audi. This entry-level Audi RS product uses a turbocharged inline-5 that produces 400 horsepower (298 Kilowatts) in stock trim. With some bolt-on mods, e85 fuel, and a tune from Eventuri the RS3 featured in today’s video makes 800 horsepower (596 Kilowatts). This power is routed through a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and reaches the ground via Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

If Audi’s aren’t your thing, can we interest you in a 1,000 horsepower (745 Kilowatt) BMW M5? Sure, the stock BMW M5 Competition’s 617 horsepower (460 Kilowatts) is impressive but, for some stock is never enough. The BMW M5 may be a rather large luxury sedan, but there’s nothing some extra power can’t fix.

Can these highly modified cars beat out the Porsche 911 Turbo S? As we find out, you can find extra power and performance in the aftermarket, but repeatability in where stock cars really shine.