When the McLaren Speedtail was announced two years ago, its limited 106-unit production makes it a desirable vehicle – if you have the means to spend over $2-million, of course. But not all who have money can just buy one off-the-shelf. All the 106 units have already been spoken for even before the production commenced, with each buyer carefully chosen by the automaker to prevent reselling schemes.

Then again, we've seen one being sold for almost $5-million earlier this month. If that's too much, then you can try your luck and bid for one at RM Sotheby's.

Gallery: McLaren Speedtail

18 Photos

The Speedtail in question is number 36 of 106, which was ordered on July 20, 2020, and delivered new to McLaren of Philadelphia a few months after in time for fall. We're not sure who was the intended owner of this particular unit, but the RM Sotheby's listing says that it only has 30 miles when it was cataloged. It also comes with $170,000 worth of bespoke options, confirmed by McLaren Automotive Order Confirmation document that comes with the car.

Aesthetics-wise, the Speedtail number 36 comes in MSO Heritage Atlantic Blue with white painted side stripes that match the wheels. The front wheel cover has a glossy carbon fiber finish.

In contrast, the steering wheel has a satin carbon fiber finish with Alcantara trimming, while the three-seat cockpit is upholstered in vintage tan Aniline leather and finished with bespoke contrast stitching.

Beyond the car, a suitcase that fits the front trunk and a lightweight gold-colored titanium tool set will go to the winning bid. The auction for this Speedtail is set to happen on January 22, 2021 at RM Sotheby's Arizona.

You can view more photos of the McLaren Speedtail number 36 through the link below.