In the realm of the Volkswagen Golf, the R reigns supreme as the fastest and most powerful variant, but we all know that the Golf R asks for a bit more money for the added performance. So if you're in for a go-fast German compact car without going for top money, you only need to memorize two letters: G and T.

Below the Golf R lies three performance variants: the GTI, GTE, and GTD. Now, which of these three is the quickest though? YouTube's Automann-TV got its hands on all three and did an acceleration comparison on the Autobahn.

Gallery: 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI

37 Photos

The comparison is simple; the 0-100 kilometers per hour (0-62 miles per hour) and 100-200 km/h (62-128 mph) times were taken from each car. Pretty straightforward, so here are the numbers.

First off, the Golf GTD. Despite being powered by a diesel engine, the GTD completed the notch to 62 in just 7.7 seconds, while the 62-128 sprint was done in 20.6 seconds. Quick enough for a diesel-powered compact that makes 197 horsepower (147 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque.

The Golf GTE, on the other hand, had some assistance from an electric motor to make 241 hp (180 kW). With that, it can sprint to 62 in 6.5 seconds while the 62-128 run was completed in 18 seconds flat.

Last but not the least, the Golf GTI is motivated by a 2.0-liter turbocharged direct-injection gasoline engine that churns out 241 hp (180 kW) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) of twists. It's the quickest of the three, completing the 0-62 run in 6.4 seconds and the 62-128 in 15.9 seconds.

Save Thousands On A New Volkswagen Golf GTI MSRP $ 29,515 MSRP $ 29,515 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

With these numbers laid out, which of these three performance Golf variants would you go for? The GTD with its torque galore, the GTE with its economical yet feisty acceleration, or the in-your-face performance of the GTI? Let us know in the comments section below.