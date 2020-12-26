Needless to say, the coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on us – not only with the entire automotive industry but with our personal relationships as well. While some countries have already started going back to normal, and others are on the vaccine's testing and implementation stage, some countries are still at the peak.

Strict quarantine measures are in place and social distancing has become a key point in hopes to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease of COVID-19. And this has become especially more difficult during the Christmas season.

In light of the current plight that most of us are in right now, Lamborghini showcases its Christmas ad, starring a father and son tandem with coronavirus in between.

The commercial started with an old man receiving a Christmas gift: a virtual reality goggles. He then used it, which showed a high-speed shotgun ride inside a Lambo. At the end of the VR, the old man went outside the vehicle, walked in front of the car, and turned to his son sitting on the hood of a Lamborghini Huracan Evo.

The ad concluded with a note from the son, saying that "our passion is stronger than distance," presumably referencing their bond that circles around fast cars. It was a heartwarming sight, and we applaud the Italian marque and the makers of this ad for implementing a heartfelt video, considering the lack of script and dialog.

Amid this plight against a health hazard, this ad is a reminder that we should all not lose hope despite the physical and psychological adversities we're facing. It can only get better, and we'll all hit the roads soon, on the way to reunite with our loved ones.