Can BMW’s most expensive 2-Series ever beat a Mercedes-AMG built hot hatchback? To see who’s the new drag strip king, the team at Car Magazine hosted a drag race between a BMW M2 CS and Mercedes- AMG A45 S. Before we get to the surprising results, let's meet our contenders.

The BMW M2 CS represents the most potent BMW 2-Series ever built and builds upon the already impressive BMW M2 Competition. This limited production run BMW M car is a return to form for BMW going back to its roots of building tiny high-performance coupes. The BMW M2 CS sets itself apart from the normal M2 thanks to the inclusion of carbon-ceramic brakes, adaptive suspension, carbon fiber roof, and finally an engine straight from the BMW M4 Competition.

The borrowed M4 Competition engine means the BMW M2 CS pumps out 444 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. This impressive engine comes standard with a 6-Speed manual transmission in the M2 CS but owners can also opt for a 7-speed dual-clutch. BMW is only building 2,200 M2 CS’s so if you want one, you better move fast before they’re all gone.

To challenge the BMW M2 CS, we have the hottest hatchback ever built courtesy of the Mercedes-AMG A45 S. The A45 S features the most powerful 4-cylinder engine ever put in a production car, thanks to a 2.0-liter inline-4 that produces 415 horsepower (310 kilowatts) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. This raucous engine is mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission that sends power to the ground via an AMG tuned all-wheel-drive system.

In this battle of high-powered tiny German performance cars who wins? As it turns out these cars man seem very different, but the results are shockingly close.