There are a number of reasons why we love the new Chevrolet Corvette C8 – performance, looks, luxury, and price. Well, at least the price here in the US. The mid-engined ‘Vette starts at a very reasonable $58,900 before options. But if you want to take home a C8 in Australia, you will have to pay a bit more, mate.

According to the Australian website Wheels, when the C8 lands down under later next year, it will cost a hefty $149,990 AUD to start (or around $114,000 in USD at current conversion rates). And if you're willing to spend that much cash on a C8, you better get your order in quickly; reports say that GM will import just 200 examples of the mid-engined sports car per year.

Gallery: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray: Review

31 Photos

Like the Camaro, GM had originally planned to sell the C8 under the Holden Special Vehicles designation (or HSV), and for a slightly more reasonable $129,990 AUD to start (or $99,000 USD). But since that brand is now defunct, the company will sell both cars under the General Motors Special Vehicles designation, which is one of the main reasons for the price hike.

It's unclear how the price increase in Australia will affect options, but it's reasonable to assume that a well-spec'd C8 could set buyers back more than $200,000. Of course, they still get all the same performance credentials as we do here in the US: a 6.2-liter V8, 490 horsepower (365 kilowatts), a 0 to 60 mile-per-hour time of around 3.0 seconds, and a top track speed of 194 mph (312 kmh).

Australian buyers will have to wait until later in 2021 to get their hands on the C8. But here in the US, customers can already take home the 2021 model.