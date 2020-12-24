This year’s CES event has gone all-digital, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be important to follow. A new Bloomberg article is reporting that General Motors CEO Mary Barra will deliver the opening keynote address for the event on January 12. But that’s not all, as the Detroit-based automaker will also preview some concepts cars, tease the company’s latest technological innovations, and show off new products

Bloomberg believes that the company will show off a plug-in Chevy pickup, possibly a plug-in version of the Silverado, though it could have a unique name. GM will also show “some Cadillac models” and vehicles from other GM brands. Earlier this year, GM said it was developing a refreshed version of the Chevy Bolt that we’d see before the end of the year, though it’s unlikely to materialize between now and December 31. Chevy is also working on a Bolt EUV electric crossover due to debut next summer. Both are candidates for showing up at CES.

Also rumored to be on display is GM’s latest technology that likely alludes to its proprietary Ultium batteries, which the refreshed Bolt won’t receive. Instead, the batteries will power other future GM vehicles. The company had announced an ambitious plan several years ago to release 20 new electrified vehicles by 2023 built on an all-new scalable architecture, though that’s shifted to offering 30 battery-powered cars by 2025.

GM made EV waves this year by announcing two new electric vehicles – the 2022 GMC Hummer EV and the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq. The Cadillac will be GM’s first vehicle to ride on the company’s modular electric platform, offering 300 miles of range with its 100-kilowatt-hour battery setup. It’s stylish and packed with tech, as one would expect from the luxury brand. The Hummer EV is the brawnier of the pair, with a GM-estimated 1,000 horsepower (746 kilowatts) on tap. GM has no shortage of exciting things it could show us next month when the event begins.