The holidays are here. Hopefully, as you read this you're surrounded by at least some family members or friends, relaxing and enjoying the little things in life. Some of you may have even unwrapped a cool Lamborghini Urus of your own today, perhaps in Hot Wheels packaging, a cool 1:18 scale diecast replica, or a sweet 1:10 scale radio controlled runabout.

Odds are, you didn't unwrap a real Urus. If you did ... link to a pic in our comments section or it didn't happen. Come to think of it, Harrison Woodruff didn't unwrap a real Urus either. Rather, he wrapped it, and not in a body-hugging, semi-gloss, custom car way. For reasons not entirely clear, Woodruff covered his super SUV in penguin (yes, penguin) themed gift wrap, stuck a wreath on the grille, tossed a tree on the roof, adorned it with some lights, then grabbed some video of it for his YouTube and Instagram pages.

Okay, perhaps the reasons are somewhat clear. In it for the clicks, but hey, it's Christmas and we're down with some holiday-themed tomfoolery. There are certainly worse ways to seek attention this time of year, and with all those goofy angles, wrapping this thing couldn't have been easy. At least he didn't dress up as Santa Claus and attempt a top speed run with the tree on the roof.

What he did do was drive around Southern California, spreading some holiday cheer while staying socially distant. At least, that's what we're told in a press release on the subject, which you can read for yourself at the link below. Apparently, there's a coda to this story, as the Lamborghini will be "unwrapped" in 2021 before getting a plethora of upgrades. Because you know, that's supercar life.

In any case, cherish your time with loved ones. And if you did get a Lambo for Christmas – toy-quality or full scale – please enjoy the bejesus out of it. Those of us who got fruitcakes and new underwear are living vicariously through you.