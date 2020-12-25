Maybe next year.
The holidays are here. Hopefully, as you read this you're surrounded by at least some family members or friends, relaxing and enjoying the little things in life. Some of you may have even unwrapped a cool Lamborghini Urus of your own today, perhaps in Hot Wheels packaging, a cool 1:18 scale diecast replica, or a sweet 1:10 scale radio controlled runabout.
Odds are, you didn't unwrap a real Urus. If you did ... link to a pic in our comments section or it didn't happen. Come to think of it, Harrison Woodruff didn't unwrap a real Urus either. Rather, he wrapped it, and not in a body-hugging, semi-gloss, custom car way. For reasons not entirely clear, Woodruff covered his super SUV in penguin (yes, penguin) themed gift wrap, stuck a wreath on the grille, tossed a tree on the roof, adorned it with some lights, then grabbed some video of it for his YouTube and Instagram pages.
Okay, perhaps the reasons are somewhat clear. In it for the clicks, but hey, it's Christmas and we're down with some holiday-themed tomfoolery. There are certainly worse ways to seek attention this time of year, and with all those goofy angles, wrapping this thing couldn't have been easy. At least he didn't dress up as Santa Claus and attempt a top speed run with the tree on the roof.
What he did do was drive around Southern California, spreading some holiday cheer while staying socially distant. At least, that's what we're told in a press release on the subject, which you can read for yourself at the link below. Apparently, there's a coda to this story, as the Lamborghini will be "unwrapped" in 2021 before getting a plethora of upgrades. Because you know, that's supercar life.
In any case, cherish your time with loved ones. And if you did get a Lambo for Christmas – toy-quality or full scale – please enjoy the bejesus out of it. Those of us who got fruitcakes and new underwear are living vicariously through you.
WORLD’S FIRST GIFT-WRAPPED LAMBORGHINI URUS BRINGS CHRISTMAS CHEER TO THE OPEN ROAD FOR THE HOLIDAYS
Hand-Wrapped Lamborghini Delivers Socially Distanced Fun as Ultimate Holiday-Themed Sled Celebrates Christmas Before Complete Customization
YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TkHhkqeH02c
IRVINE, CA (December 17, 2020) – While drivers are used to seeing fuzzy reindeer antlers with a Rudolph nose, a big red bow on a car, or the occasional holiday wreath on a hood, most have never seen an actual gift-wrapped Lamborghini in their rearview. Using rolls of penguin themed gift paper, car collector and rally car driver Harrison Woodruff wrapped the supercharged Urus as a way of bringing some holiday cheer to drivers out on the open road.
The special one of a kind holiday-themed Lamborghini is the world’s first gift-wrapped Urus. The old school wrapped Lamborghini, which recently completed a long-distance car rally in Las Vegas, also features a fresh Christmas tree on the rack along with an assortment of multicolored holiday lights to complete the effect. Woodruff created the holiday themed exotic ahead of Christmas as a way to celebrate the holiday with others in a safe, socially distanced way.
To start the new year, 1016 Industries is planning a complete redesign of the Lamborghini with new exterior elements, a carbon fiber treatment, a groundbreaking exhaust system, and much more. Look for 1016 Industries to unwrap the new Urus in early 2021.
To see more on the special holiday gift-wrapped Urus, visit Instagram @harrison.woodruff or YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/HarrisonWoodruffVlogs.
