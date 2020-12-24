Back in September, Jeep revealed its latest addition to its electrified range, marking the American brand's first plug-in hybrid. Named the Jeep Wrangler 4xe – make sure that you're saying that name correctly – the pricing has now been revealed and you will need to prepare around $50,000 to take this electrified Jeep home.

According to Jeep, the MSRP for the Wrangler 4xe in Sahara flavor starts at $47,995, while the Wrangler Rubicon 4xe has a starting MSRP of $51,695. But there's a catch – a good one, that is.

The addition of two electric motors to the Jeep Wrangler makes the 4xe eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit and any other eligible state and local credits. Accounting for these credits brings the prices down nearer the price tag of standard Wrangler Sahara and Rubicon models, which starts at $39,505 and $42,390, respectively. Destination charges are at $1,495.

"The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the greenest, most efficient and capable Wrangler we have created yet," said Christian Meunier, Global President of Jeep Brand - FCA. "We are committed to making Jeep the greenest SUV brand, and the new Wrangler 4xe is part of that goal, delivering an efficient, eco-friendly and fun-to-drive experience both on- and off-road."

The Wrangler 4xe's plug-in hybrid system allows for a total of 375 horsepower (280 kilowatts) and 470 pound-feet (637 Newton-meters) of torque output, upending the pull that the Wrangler Unlimited EcoDiesel can make.

This is possible via a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine that works in combination with two electric motors and a 400-volt, 17-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack, located under the second-row of seats.

Jeep confirms that deliveries of the Wrangler Rubicon and Sahara 4xe launch editions will begin in the first quarter of 2021.