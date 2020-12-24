Whether you want an auto or a stick-shift gearbox in your subcompact, the 2021 Chevrolet Spark now stands as the most affordable vehicle in the United States. The Golden Bow Tie small hatchback is also the only brand new vehicle you can buy for under $15,000 come the 2021 model year.

Starting at $14,395 (with destination fee), the Chevy Spark undercuts the previous cheapest car in the market, the Mitsubishi Mirage. The Japanese hatchback gets a refresh for the 2021 model year, which will make its sticker price start at $15,565.

In this subcompact class, the other choices in the market hover around a higher starting price tag. These include the revamped 2021 Nissan Versa ($15,855), 2021 Hyundai Accent ($16,390), and 2020 Kia Rio ($16,815).

Those prices are for the manual transmission variants. Going for the auto gearbox will ask for more from these cars, sans the Rio that comes standard with automatic transmission. The automatic Spark starts at $15,495, but the Mirage ES CVT, the cheapest next option, can be had for $16,590.

The analysis of prices was brought to light by CarsDirect. Of note, the Spark is included in the slowest-selling used cars in the market amid the coronavirus pandemic. Can its ultra-low pricing make the brand new version an attractive buy for those who need basic mobility?

With the emergence of SUVs and crossovers, the subcompact class continues to lose members after the 2020 model year. Cars like the Toyota Yaris, Honda Fit, and Chevy Sonic have all been discontinued.