The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe went on sale in the US this year with two engine options and all-wheel drive as standard. Buyers in Europe, though, could choose from either front- or all-wheel drive and both of those gas engine options, plus an available diesel. Now it appears BMW is expanding its 2 Series GC lineup in the US for 2021 to also include a base front-wheel-drive option.

Dubbed the 2 Series GC 228i sDrive, CarsDirect first uncovered details of the US-bound, front-drive 2 Series by looking through next year’s BMW order guides. But BMW has already listed all 2021 2 Series GC models on its consumer website, including the new base front-wheel-drive model, a carryover all-wheel-drive version, and the range-topping M235i xDrive.

Gallery: 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

127 Photos

According to BMW's website, the base 228i sDrive model uses the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four as the xDrive model, good for 228 horsepower (170 kilowatts). The front-wheel-drive version is a touch slower to 60 miles per hour, getting there in 6.3 seconds compared to the all-wheel-drive model's 6.0 seconds. The M235i xDrive is still the most powerful of the bunch, producing 301 hp (225 kW) and sprinting to 60 in 4.5 seconds.

The base 228i Gran Coupe with front-wheel drive is now also the cheapest BMW model in the US, starting at $35,700. The all-wheel-drive 228i xDrive model, meanwhile, costs $37,700. And if you want the sporty M235i xDrive model, that will set you back a more significant $45,500. The front-drive model does offer pretty much all of the same options as other versions of the 2 Series GC.

Adding the M Sport package on the base 228i sDrive model costs $3,950, meanwhile choosing the M Sport with Dynamic Handling costs $4,950. There are two no-cost paint options (Alpine White and Jet Black), seven $550 paint options, and a single $1,200 hue called Storm Bay Metallic. Buyers can also choose 19-inch wheels, a full leather interior, and two safety and convenience packages. All told, a fully loaded BMW 2 Series GC 228i sDrive will set you back $47,850.