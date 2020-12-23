The six-generation Ford Explorer, introduced for the 2020 model year, went on sale in 2019. However, since its introduction, it has suffered from manufacturing and quality hiccups, resulting in several recalls, which don't appear to be stopping. Earlier this week, the company announced it is issuing yet another one for the new Ford Explorer – it's 10th – for a potentially faulty motor mount.

The recall, which also affects the Lincoln Aviator, a platform sibling to the Ford, affects just 1,405 Explorer and Lincoln SUVs built over three days, July 28-30. The faulty engine mount could cause a power loss at the wheels as the vibration could cause the axle to disconnect from the engine, increasing the chances of a crash. However, so far, the issue hasn't been linked to any accidents. The engine mount fasteners may have been tightened incorrectly during assembly and may come loose. Ford will fix the problem by replacing the fasteners free of charge.

Gallery: 2020 Ford Explorer ST: First Drive

46 Photos

The new Explorer, one of the brand's best-selling vehicles, had had a bumpy start to its production. In January 2020, the company pointed to the $1 billion retooling completed at the Explorer's factory ahead of production beginning as an issue, which delayed the factory in meeting the company's quality and production goals. Sales were disappointing in the beginning, though Ford has made several tweaks to the SUV for the 2021 model year, including slashing trim prices.

Ford subtly updated the Explorer ST and added a Sport Appearance Pack to the 2021 Explorer XLT. In the first half of this year, Ford Explorer sales were up 14 percent compared to 2019, though 2020 has been anything but typical for the automotive industry. Ford will begin notifying owners in the coming weeks on how to get their vehicles fixed, with the recall starting on February 8, 2021. The problem affects select 2020-2021 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs.