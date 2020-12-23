The top-tier Trekking Plus starts at $29,745.

Fiat never grew into the funky runabout brand it could have been in the US. Falling gas prices, generous loan terms, and a trend toward larger vehicles have put Fiat in an uncomfortable position. However, the company continues to keep its lineup feeling as fresh as possible. For 2021, it’s adding a new Sport Value Package to the 500X that bundles several available options into one for an attractive price.

Fiat offers the Sport Value Pack on the 500X Sport trim. It’s $700, though the company says it includes $3,400 worth of stuff, which includes 19-inch wheels, ParkSense front and rear park assist, heated front seats, a windshield wiper deicer, LED headlights and fog lights, Beats Premium audio, navigation, and a dual-pane power sunroof. The package would be on top of the Sport trim’s 2021 starting price of $28,640 (all prices include the $1,495 destination charge), increasing $250 over the 2020 model.

Prices for the rest of the 2021 500X lineup trend upward by a few hundred dollars, though the entry-level Pop trim’s starting price actually decreases by $110. The 2021 Trekking starts at $27,740, while the Trekking Plus starts at $31,240. Updates to the other trims are minor, with Fiat offering a new matte blue techno finish dash insert for the Pop trim and a new matte grey one for the Trekking. Both also receive new seat fabric.

Standard across the lineup is the company’s Uconnect 4 infotainment system paired with a 7.0-inch display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. Power continues to come from a turbocharged 1.3-liter mill making 177 horsepower (131 kilowatts) and 210 pound-feet (430 Newton-meters) of torque, which is paired with a nine-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive. The 2021 Fiat 500X is scheduled to arrive in North America before the end of the year.

